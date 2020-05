Bilal Maqsood of Strings has been keeping his fans and followers entertained with impromptu concerts and live sessions with his dad, playwright Anwar Maqsood, on Instagram.

On Friday, the singer shared a major throwback photo from his childhood, his first portrait which was taken at a photo studio.

“I remember Ammi Abbu taking me to a photo studio for this photograph,” he said.



Earlier, Bilal had also shared a great photo of his dad when he worked at a bank in Karachi.