Ayeza Khan finally joins Twitter

Fans of actor Ayeza Khan are in for a surprise as the Meray Paas Tum Ho star finally made an entry on Twitter.



In her first tweet, Ayeza said hello to her “Twitter fam”.

Asalamualikum and Hello Twitter Fam ❤️ — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 11, 2020

She clarified that the Twitter handle @Ayezakhan_ak was not hers but had been made by a fan.

The actor held a short #AskAyeza session on the microblogging platform. Fans asked her when she would co-star with actor Sami Khan again. Ayeza said that she was waiting for a good script.



A fan asked her if she would like to “pair up with Hamza Ali Abbasi again for a serial or movie” to which Khan said: “I wish we could make Pyaray Afzal 2”.

She told her fans that she hadn’t signed on any new projects due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The Meher Posh star is quite active on Instagram. She frequently treats fans with photos of her family and outfits of the day along with some healthy food posts.