Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Ayeza Khan explains why celebrities are on social media

Posted: May 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ayeza Khan explains why celebrities are on social media

Photo: Screengrab

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan is tired of hateful comments and she does not want others to decide what she has to do in her life.

Khan took to Twitter to explain we are all together in this pandemic and reading hateful comments hurts and breaks the feelings of every celebrity. Khan wants people to stay positive no matter what.

She talked about every celebrity trying their best to entertain fans and help divert their attention from negatives. “We entertain millions around the world. Try to spread happiness and act normal for our fans to divert their attention and tell them that things are fine,” she said

Earlier, she took to social media to thank her children for putting a smile on her face. Khan even dedicated Eid to her kids.

Ayeza Khan
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
