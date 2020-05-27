Ayeza Khan explains why celebrities are on social media

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Ayeza Khan is tired of hateful comments and she does not want others to decide what she has to do in her life.

Khan took to Twitter to explain we are all together in this pandemic and reading hateful comments hurts and breaks the feelings of every celebrity. Khan wants people to stay positive no matter what.

Why celebrities are on social media?

Are we here to let others decide what we have to do in our lives?

Reading comments like those hurt us and break us from inside too. — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 26, 2020

We are all in this together and InshaAllah we will get through these tough time. We all need to stay positive and calm. — Ayezakhan.ak (@Ayezakhanak3) May 26, 2020

She talked about every celebrity trying their best to entertain fans and help divert their attention from negatives. “We entertain millions around the world. Try to spread happiness and act normal for our fans to divert their attention and tell them that things are fine,” she said

Earlier, she took to social media to thank her children for putting a smile on her face. Khan even dedicated Eid to her kids.