Ayeza Khan dedicates Eidul Fitr to her kids

Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actor Ayeza Khan has dedicated Eid-ul-Fitr to her kids, saying they have changed her whole life.

“Children are innocent they don’t know what’s happening around us, they always expect the same smile on our faces,” said Khan. “This eid is dedicated to my kids. Thank you for bringing a smile on our faces even in this difficult phase of our life.”

In another post earlier today, she shared a picture of her kids Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor. “Our life has changed completely, never imagined our eid to be like this before,” said Khan.

She also prayed to Allah to give strength to those who lost their loved ones during the plane crash in Karachi.