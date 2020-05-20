Asim Azhar’s new song Humraah to be released on Eid

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar is going to treat his fans to some Eidi this Eidul Fitr with a new song Humraah.

The singer turned to Twitter to share the poster for the song he sang for Bollywood film Malang.

He wrote, “Eid pay eidi. My song #Humraah from #Malang!”

Malang, Bollywood director Mohit Suri’s latest movie, features a song each by prominent Pakistani band Soch and Azhar.

Soch’s popular single Bol Hu was also included in Malang’s soundtrack. Soch, led by vocalist Adnan Dhool, rose to fame with their single Awari, which was later picked up by Suri for Indian film Ek Villain (2014)

Earlier this month, Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

This makes him the fourth and youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views on a song on YouTube after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.