Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crosses 100 million views

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crosses 100 million views

Photo: Asim Azhar/ Instagram

Asim Azhar’s hit song Jo Tu Na Mila reached 100 million views on YouTube on Tuesday.

Taking to his twitter account, Azhar shared the news with fans and said that he was the youngest and the fourth Pakistani artist after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan to have two or more songs in the 100 million club.

Asim’s song, Jo Tu Na Mila, was directed by Yasir Jaswal and is a ballad about two lovers, featuring Iqra Aziz and Azhar. The song was released back in 2018.

Asim Azhar Iqra Aziz youtube
 
