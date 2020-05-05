Asim Azhar’s ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ crosses 100 million views

Asim Azhar’s hit song Jo Tu Na Mila reached 100 million views on YouTube on Tuesday.

Taking to his twitter account, Azhar shared the news with fans and said that he was the youngest and the fourth Pakistani artist after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan to have two or more songs in the 100 million club.

100 MILLION VIEWS. ♥️ #jotunamila



And it gives me immense honour to become the youngest & only the 4th Pakistani artist (after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sb, Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan) to have 2 or more songs in the 100 million club. 😊 thank you. I love you guys. pic.twitter.com/T8donMa54H — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 4, 2020

Asim’s song, Jo Tu Na Mila, was directed by Yasir Jaswal and is a ballad about two lovers, featuring Iqra Aziz and Azhar. The song was released back in 2018.