HOME > Entertainment

Asim Azhar’s Humraah gets 5m views in 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
photo: File

When Asim Azhar made the melody for Humraah three years ago in his Karachi studio, he didn’t think the song would be such a hit. Within 24 hours of its release, the song had more than five million views on YouTube.

The singer took to Twitter to thank his fans and said that he never thought the song would be given so much love. “God is the best planner,” he added.

The song was featured in Bollywood film Malang, directed by Mohit Suri. It also features a song by the band Soch.

Earlier this month, Azhar’s song Jo Tu Na Mila crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

This makes him the fourth and youngest Pakistani singer to gain 100 million views on a song on YouTube after Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

