Arij Fatyma, husband welcome a baby boy

Pakistani actor Arij Fatyma, who has worked in a number of drama series, has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared the news and said that her son was born on May 13. She requested her fans for prayers.

Fatyma and her husband, Ozair Ali, have named their son Isa Ali and created a separate Instagram account for the newborn. The account already has more than 4,000 followers.

Fatyma got married for the second time in 2017 to an American-based Pakistani physician, Ozair Ali in an arranged marriage.

She is an active social media user and also runs her YouTube channel. She keeps on posting her pictures on Instagram for her fans and followers.