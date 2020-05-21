Are you ready for Justice League’s Snyder cut?

Good news for Justice League fans, you’ll be able to watch the director’s cut aka the Zack Snyder cut of the film next year on HBO MAX.

Snyder surprised fans by revealing the news during an online commentary of his Superman flick Man of Steel starring Henry Cavil.

Back in 2017 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut became a passionate rallying social media cry among fans and has not let up. It has become a powerful global movement among cinephiles and comic book fans.



“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder according to a press release.

“Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment.



If you haven’t seen the film, here’s a quick summary (spoiler alert!): fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne (aka Batman/Ben Affleck) enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince (Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot), to face an even greater enemy.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes, it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.