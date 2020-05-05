Are you ready for an action packed Extraction sequel?

The story of Netflix’s action film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth isn’t over yet. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that filmmaker Joe Russo has “closed a deal to pen a sequel” to the film.

“Russo wrote the script for the first installment and produced it with his brother Anthony via their AGBO banner,” according to the entertainment website.



Hemsworth, who is known for his performance as Thor in the Avengers series took to social media to share that Extraction was on its way of becoming the biggest film premiere on the online streaming platform.

He said: “We are absolutely blown away by the response this film has been getting! If you haven’t seen it yet, get on to @Netflix and check it out!”

Extraction narrates the tale of a hardened mercenary, played by Hemsworth, who is on a mission in Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son. The film also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Randeep Hooda.