Are you excited to watch Shamoon Abbasi in Delhi Gate?

The teaser of actor-director Shamoon Abbasi’s latest film Delhi Gate was shared on YouTube on Chaand Raat.

Delhi Gate – The Kingdom of Love is an action film weaves a story of violence and romance in Lahore. The film highlights the city’s rich history and culture. Abbasi will be playing the role of Malik Gold, the primary antagonist in the film, often dressed in gold coloured outfits.

Talking to SAMAA Digital earlier, Abbasi said that so far no decision has been made yet on whether to release the film in cinemas.

It was rumoured in 2019 that Indian singer Mika Singh was approached to sing a song for the love story, alongside greats like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam.

Directed by Nadeem Cheema and penned by Mohammad Kamal Pasha, Delhi Gate features Jawed Sheikh, Shafqat Cheema, Roma Micheal, Khalid Butt, Qavi Khan, Yasser Khan, Suzain Fatima and many more.