Sunday, May 24, 2020  | 30 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Are you excited to watch Shamoon Abbasi in Delhi Gate?

Posted: May 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Are you excited to watch Shamoon Abbasi in Delhi Gate?

Photo: Screengrab

The teaser of actor-director Shamoon Abbasi’s latest film Delhi Gate was shared on YouTube on Chaand Raat.

Delhi Gate – The Kingdom of Love is an action film weaves a story of violence and romance in Lahore. The film highlights the city’s rich history and culture. Abbasi will be playing the role of Malik Gold, the primary antagonist in the film, often dressed in gold coloured outfits.

View this post on Instagram

SkyFallFilm Presents Watch the First look teaser of ” Delhi Gate ” Starring @Javed_Sheikh_official #offcialysk @SuzainFatimaofficial #Roma.Michael.856 #HaniBaloch #QaviKhan.official Shamoon_Abbasi_official #ShafqatCheema #RashidMehmoodofficial #KhalidButt2121 @iWaseemAli #AslamHassan #ShahzadBilla #JameelBhutta #AchiKhan#SheharyarCheema Directed by @NadeemCheemaofficial Produce by @Fazanm @GauharAbbas #NasirRao Written by @MohammadKamalPasha Music by @SanvelKhan Cinematography @AhmedMustafa Edit by @RajaAnasAhmad Teaser Edit/Color Grade/ VFX @Waqar Qureshi Chorographer @TofiqeShah Production Manger @MunirAhmad Stunt Director @MohsinAli Associate Director @BashirAsif Costume Designer @SabaYasser Getup Artist #QamarAli Makeup Artist #Shelly & Shainal Dress Master #JavedPhuman Equipment #Light & Grip Facebook Link https://www.facebook.com/DelhiGateFilm/ Youtube Link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOpKLsY4PmGtaIvDXG_9gqQ?view_as=subscriber Special Thanks Kamran Lashari (DG WCLA) Full Teaser Link in bio

A post shared by Delhi Gate – Film (@delhigatefilm) on May 23, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Talking to SAMAA Digital earlier, Abbasi said that so far no decision has been made yet on whether to release the film in cinemas.

It was rumoured in 2019 that Indian singer Mika Singh was approached to sing a song for the love story, alongside greats like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam.

Directed by Nadeem Cheema and penned by Mohammad Kamal Pasha, Delhi Gate features Jawed Sheikh, Shafqat Cheema, Roma Micheal, Khalid Butt, Qavi Khan, Yasser Khan, Suzain Fatima and many more.

