Anoushey Ashraf takes a trip to be with family

Talk show host Anoushay Ashraf is taking a time off and travelling as her anxiety ‘gets out of control’.

“Taking time off from all this time off. Desperate to get away for a bit and the mountains are beckoning,” said Ashraf in an Instagram post.

She also narrated what was happening inside the plane as she wished Eid Mubarak to her fans.

“Flight 30% full. All seats to myself. No meals served. Crew in hazmats!” said Ashraf.

However, her post met with a lot of criticism to which she further clarified that she is not promoting travelling and she is just taking a trip to her family as her doctor suggested.

“I’m not ‘promoting’ travel here. Am going to be with family only. Also, my doctor highly recommended it too since my anxiety was out of control. It’s hard offering an explanation every two minutes,” said Ashraf.