It looks like wedding bells are ringing for model and actor Amna Ilyas. The Baji star revealed that she will be tying the knot soon.

She shared this while on MNA Aamir Liaquat’s ramazan show on Express TV. According to Ilyas, her husband-to-be is a man she has a working relationship with but they are not currently working together.

She said that they had great on and off-screen chemistry. The Zinda Bhaag star added that their families knew about their relationship.