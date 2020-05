Late qawwal Amjad Sabri’s mother passed away after a prolonged illness in Karachi on Wednesday.

Former MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar also expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of late Amjad Sabri.

He prayed for peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

She will be laid to rest after her son Sarwat Qadri and daughter return to Pakistan from abroad.