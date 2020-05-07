Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college

Posted: May 7, 2020
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan just shared his granddaughter’s graduations pictures with his fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Zanjeer star said that his granddaughter Navya had graduated from a college in New York but was unable to attend her graduation because of travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Navya, is the daughter of Bachchan’s daughter Shewta. In the caption, Bacchan said that the family had planned on going to New York for her graduation but they were unable to do so. He added that she wanted to wear a graduation gown and cap so their staff got it stitched for her and they celebrated at home.

Abhishek aka Bachchan Jr also write a sweet post for his niece.

He congratulated Navya on her graduation and said that it seemed like yesterday when he helped her move into her dorm room as a freshman.

“Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world,” he wrote.

