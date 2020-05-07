Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter just graduated from college

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan just shared his granddaughter’s graduations pictures with his fans and followers.
Taking to Instagram, the Zanjeer star said that his granddaughter Navya had graduated from a college in New York but was unable to attend her graduation because of travel restrictions owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student – Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕
Navya, is the daughter of Bachchan’s daughter Shewta. In the caption, Bacchan said that the family had planned on going to New York for her graduation but they were unable to do so. He added that she wanted to wear a graduation gown and cap so their staff got it stitched for her and they celebrated at home.
Abhishek aka Bachchan Jr also write a sweet post for his niece.
Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice…. Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman… Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world. ❤️
He congratulated Navya on her graduation and said that it seemed like yesterday when he helped her move into her dorm room as a freshman.
“Wait, strike that. Not “we”, “I”!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for the world,” he wrote.