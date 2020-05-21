Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri

Posted: May 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Aima Baig misses her sci-fi geek Shahbaz Shigri

Actor Shahbaz Shigri and singer Aima Baig have been in news for quite some time over their rumoured relationship and it looks like social distancing and the pandemic is making Baig miss him.

Taking to her Instagram account, Baig said that she missed her sci-fi geek.

View this post on Instagram

Missing my sci-fi geek! @shahbazshigri

A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) on May 20, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

The duo frequently post pictures with each other and have been spotted together at events too.

While Baig is a successful singer, Shigri is an actor who has performed in movies such as Parey Hut Love. He was earlier married to model Aisha Linnea Akthar. They parted ways in June 2018. 

Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
 
RELATED STORIES
 

