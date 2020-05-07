Aijaz Aslam’s shares BTS shots from first TV show

The lockdown has got celebrities digging through their albums and hard drives for old photos to share with their fans on social media.



Actor Aijaz Aslam finally found some photographs from his first drama serial Kashkol. In an Instagram post, the actor said that many people still identified him by his character Roshoo.

According to Aslam, the TV show also starred Seemi Zaidi, Ghalib Kamal, Shabbir Jan, Shagufta Ejaz, Talat Hussain, the late Rizwana and Tahira Wasti among others.



Like Aslam, actor Meera shared a major throwback photo with her Inteha co-star Humayun Saeed.

Actor and director Adnan Malik indulged himself and his followers with a fan’s throwback video of Sadqay Tumhare.

“There’s been so much new love for this old TV show over the last couple of months. I assume it’s people quarantining at home who came upon it by chance on Netflix,” he said. “But the outpouring of retroactive love has been amazing. At least a dozen new messages everyday about how people binge watched and have really connected with this show.



He added that playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar deserved all the credit for the beautiful writing “as for his recent name-calling, I’ll respond to that another time”.



Besides going through her archives, filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar shared that she had also learnt how to use subtitles in Premiere Pro.

She took fans back to the set of Abba, Amma aur Ali starring Marina Khan and she wrote: “After many missteps finally figured out how to subtitle in Premiere Pro. First attempt to put old work online properly with subtitles.”