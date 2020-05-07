Thursday, May 7, 2020  | 13 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aijaz Aslam’s shares BTS shots from first TV show

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Aijaz Aslam’s shares BTS shots from first TV show

Photo: Instagram/@aijazaslamofficial

The lockdown has got celebrities digging through their albums and hard drives for old photos to share with their fans on social media.

Actor Aijaz Aslam finally found some photographs from his first drama serial Kashkol. In an Instagram post, the actor said that many people still identified him by his character Roshoo.

According to Aslam, the TV show also starred Seemi Zaidi, Ghalib Kamal, Shabbir Jan, Shagufta Ejaz, Talat Hussain, the late Rizwana and Tahira Wasti among others.

Like Aslam, actor Meera shared a major throwback photo with her Inteha co-star Humayun Saeed.

Actor and director Adnan Malik indulged himself and his followers with a fan’s throwback video of Sadqay Tumhare.

View this post on Instagram

Ok, alright. I’m going to indulge myself and a lot of you with this nostalgic throwback to Sadqay Tumhare! (Thank you for the fan video @blest.co.uk) • There’s been so much new love for this old tv show over the last couple of months. I assume it’s people quarantining at home who came upon it by chance on Netflix. • But the outpouring of retroactive love has been amazing. At least a dozen new messages everyday about how people binge watched and have really connected with this show. • Khalil Sahab still deserves all the credit for the beautiful writing. (As for his recent name-calling, I’ll respond to that another time 🙏🏽) • Can you believe I’ve still never actually watched the whole show? Acting in it was a very painful experience for me and I’m always afraid to reconnect to whatever that pain was. But maybe soon one day. I’m feeling braver. • Thank you for the love 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by Adnan Malik (@adnanmalik1) on May 6, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT

“There’s been so much new love for this old TV show over the last couple of months. I assume it’s people quarantining at home who came upon it by chance on Netflix,” he said. “But the outpouring of retroactive love has been amazing. At least a dozen new messages everyday about how people binge watched and have really connected with this show.

He added that playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar deserved all the credit for the beautiful writing “as for his recent name-calling, I’ll respond to that another time”.

Besides going through her archives, filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar shared that she had also learnt how to use subtitles in Premiere Pro.

She took fans back to the set of Abba, Amma aur Ali starring Marina Khan and she wrote: “After many missteps finally figured out how to subtitle in Premiere Pro. First attempt to put old work online properly with subtitles.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
meera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
Sushmita Sen recites Quran in live session
Have you seen Hania Aamir's new TikTok video?
Have you seen Hania Aamir’s new TikTok video?
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released
Aamir Liaquat's comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father's murder
TikTok star Ghani Tiger wants justice for father’s murder
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Zeba Bakhtiar remembers Henna co-star Rishi Kapoor
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Iqra Aziz, Yasir host iftar party for friends
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
Mahira Khan returns to social media for Rishi Kapoor
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
The prime minister wants you to watch Yunus Emre next
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.