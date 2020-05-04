Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover

Posted: May 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui’s son gives him a Marvel makeover

Photo: Instagram/@adnansid1

Actor Adnan Siddiqui recently debuted a new look on social media. His son, Zayd, gave him a Marvel makeover as X-Men’s Wolverine, a role immortalized by Hugh Jackman on the silver screen.

According to the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, he was using the lockdown to spend time with his kids. “This is best time we can spend with our kids, how about letting them use their creativity on you and share some pictures,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Here’s Zayd’s depiction of Wolverine (X-Men) on yours truly. Master Zayd, making his debut in direction, styling, hair and photography. Liked his debut,” he added.

Comic book lovers know Wolverine as a fictional character appearing in comic books published by Marvel Comics, mostly in association with the X-Men. He is a mutant who has animal-keen senses, enhanced physical capabilities, a powerful regenerative ability known as a healing factor, and three retractable claws in each hand.

Adnan Siddiqui marvel X-Men
 
