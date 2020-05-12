Adnan Malik pays tribute to his second mother on Mother’s Day

Model and actor Adnan Malik paid tribute to the woman who helped raise him, Nisar, on Mother’s Day.

The Sadqay Tumhare actor took to Instagram and uploaded a picture from his childhood with his nanny.

“Mother’s Day wouldn’t be complete without acknowledging Nisar my second mother, who I regret not having honoured with the title when she was alive, even though she dedicated her adult life to raising me as her own,” reads the post.

Malik remarked that she was also his roommate for the first 11 years of his life, always there for a silly laugh, an embrace and even in his sleep. “I could just look at you and a knowing smile would break out on my face – you made life that simple,” said Malik.

He mentioned how Nisar would dress him “with great panache,” just like a mother does. And she even fixed his broken Punjabi. “You loved all my friends as much as I loved them, and were always in my corner, no matter what. You even knew all the family secrets, but would hold them with integrity and honour (and often a wry smile),” he said.

Malik then pointed out the most important lesson he learnt from Nisar: how a woman from the village (Fateh Jang) could stand up for herself and not be dependent on a man. “I’d love hearing your stories of valour, leaving your husband when he brought a second wife home. You took your four kids and raised them independently in your paternal house through your own hard work, money and then came to the city and raised me.”

He also remembered how she showed him how she will dance at his wedding. “‘Nachi tharrapi’ as you’d say. I will save that dance for you the day I get married,” said Malik.

“Thank you for everything. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you, or recall your scent or hear your cackle or honour you for helping to shape me into the person I am,” Malik ends the post.

