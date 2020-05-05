Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Osama Tahir makes Zaatar bread at home

Posted: May 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
Actor Osama Tahir makes Zaatar bread at home

Photo: AFP

Deewar-e-Shab and Ruswai star Osama Tahir is a pro in the kitchen .

Taking to his Instagram, Tahir shares pictures of his masterpiece and said that he made Zaatar Bread and cheese naan from scratch.

“Not gonna lie, I was transported back to when I was in grade 7. Sigh.
So the idea was to make this for iftaar, and then garmi made me lazy. I also passed out,” reads the post.

He remarked that he also freaking out while make the bread and burnt a few.

Having started his acting career with theatre almost a decade ago, Osama Tahir made his cinematic debut with Umer Adil’s directorial debut, Chalay Thay Saath (2017). The film featured Mansha Pasha, Syra Shahroz and Chinese actor Kent S. Leung in key roles, apart from Osama.

