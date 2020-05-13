Actor Meera returns home

Actor Meera is back in Pakistan and has checked in to a hotel in Lahore while she is in quarantine.



Last month the actor shared that she was stranded in the US and did not have enough money to pay for her return ticket.



The Baji star took to Instagram to share the good news. She thanked the Pakistani embassy in Washington DC and Pakistan’s consulate in New York for helping her.

“You guys are amazing. You work so hard to help our fellow Pakistanis overseas. Proud of you and praying for you! Stay blessed Pakistan,” she wrote in her caption.



Earlier, the actor had appealed to her fans and followers to take part in a mass prayer with her on May 17 to fight the coronavirus.