Actor Bilal Ashraf is a fan of Ertugrul

Fans of Turkish epic Dirilis: Ertugrul, actor Bilal Ashraf has been watching the show. The Superstar actor took to Twitter to share that he is a fan of the Turkish epic because of the “great story and awesome production”.

According to Bilal, he was glad the show was introduced to a local audience via PTV. “Film/ Drama is a form of art and needs to be appreciated regardless of where it was made,” he added.

ERTUGRUL is brilliant. Great story and awesome production. Happy to see it was introduced to the local audiences. Film/ Drama is a form of art and needs to be appreciated regardless of where it was made 😊 #Ertugrulgazi 👍 What do you guys think? — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) May 9, 2020

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, the Turkish soap chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, has been airing on PTV every day. The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics. Last week, Senator Faisal Javed Khan shared that the prime minister was interested in airing Yunus Emre in Pakistan as well. The TV show narrates the story of an Islamic poet and mystic.

Unlike Bilal, actor and director Shaan Shahid is not a fan of the show. Earlier, the Zaarar star expressed his opinion on Twitter and said that Pakistan should focus on local heroes like Quaid-e-Azam and Muhammad Bin Qasim.

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir expressed similar views.