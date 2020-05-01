Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Action-packed teaser of Once Upon a Time in Karachi released

Photo: Screengrab

The action-packed teaser of Mohsin Abbas Haider’s starer Once upon a time in Karachi‘s has been released and we are struggling to find a story in it.

Taking to his Instagram account, director Abu Aleeha shared the first official teaser of the film which starts with Haider fighting and getting caught by the police.

One thing is clear is from this teaser that the story revolves around Haider only. The teaser shows snippets of some fights, media and police.

Once Upon A Time In Karachi is going to be Pakistan’s first commercial action comedy film made at a cost of Rs12.5 million and has been shot using an Alexa camera. Usually, the budgets of a commercial film are around Rs30 million to Rs50 million. Many movie critics and producers are looking forward to Aleeha’s film as they believe it can prove to be real game-changer. The script has been written by dramatist Ali Moeen.

The film stars actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and Nausheen Shah. Earlier, while talking to SAMAA Digital, Haider spilled some beans about his character in the film.

“My character in this film is completely different from my character in Na Maloon Afraad and Baaji,” said Haider. “Nasir is a very composed and serious boy who manages his married life while fighting for survival. The film will also feature romance, comedy, music and some serious action.”

He remarked that after their sizzling chemistry in Dewar-e-Shab, the producers decided to cast Nausheen Shah as the lead. “But there is another reason for casting Nausheen and you’ll know why after watching the film,” Haider added.

