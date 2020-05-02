Aamir Liaquat’s comments were callous, says Adnan Siddiqui

Actor Adnan Siddiqui appeared on MNA Aamir Liaquat’s Ramazan show ‘Jeeway Pakistan’ on Friday and took to social media to explain an unfortunate conversation that took place on television.

While talking to Siddiqui about Bollywood’s recent loss, Liaquat said that Piku star Irrfan Khan and the late Sridevi, had one thing in common: they had both worked with Adnan Siddiqui.

Adnan shared the screen with Khan in A Mighty Heart and starred with Sridevi in her last blockbuster, Mom.

The show’s host went on to suggest that whoever Siddiqui worked with in Bollywood, had passed away. To make his case, Aamir said that Siddiqui had the opportunity to work with actors Rani Mukharjee and Bipasha Basu, but since he declined those offers, the actors were still alive.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said that he was unable to express what he was feeling but needed to say something about what happened.

According to Siddiqui, Aamir Liaquat joked about an extremely sensitive matter. “Not only were they both close to me but also as a human it was wrong on so many levels. I cannot even call it ‘hitting below the belt’,” he wrote.

“It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light,” he added.

The actor apologised to the actors families and loved ones.

A few hours after Siddiqui’s post, Liaquat posted a video on his Instagram page and apologised for his word vomit.



He said “sometimes you can get carried away with what you’re was saying on a live show. “Hope we all can move on with this now…May Allah bless us in this holy month.”

He said that only a few seconds of the clip went viral and if people watched the entire video, they would see that he spoke very highly of the Bollywood stars.