40 musicians collaborate to spread hope, positivity amid pandemic

Guitarist and music producer Kashan Admani has put gather musical talent from around the world to collaborate on a project to spread hope and positivity in these testing times.

The project is a song called ‘We Are One/Aae Khuda’ which features internationally acclaimed artists from all over the world including Grammy nominee Simon Philips, who has also played with Toto, The Who and Judas Priest, bass virtuoso Stu Hamm, Russian guitar player Roman Miroshnichenko, Grammy award winning violinist Charlie Bisharat and Indian singer Dr Palash Sen.

The song will also feature Pakistani’s singers and musicians including Najam Sheraz, Khaled Anam, Faakhir, Farhad Humayun, Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh), Natasha Khan, Natasha Baig, Dino Ali and Asad Rasheed among others.

At a time when the global population continues to live in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, this collaboration gives a message of hope, togetherness, spirituality, and social harmony.

“Music has the power to inspire hope and spread positive energy. The idea was to come together to give hope to people all over the world and show that humanity is alive and united in these turbulent times,” said Admani. “There is hope over despair, light over darkness, life over death, and this is what we want to remind the global population of at this time,” he added.