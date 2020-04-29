Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are going to be parents: reports

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, according to a report by TMZ.

The report quoted “family sources” as saying that the supermodel is 20 weeks’ pregnant with the 27-year-old former One Direction singer. The on-again, off-again couple have yet to confirm the baby news publicly.

Just this past weekend, Malik made a rare appearance on Hadid’s Instagram when she shared a slew of photos from her 25th birthday celebration in Pennsylvania, where they’re quarantining at her family’s farmhouse.

In one post, Hadid holds up big “25” balloons while posing alongside Malik and her sister Bella.

The supermodel and singer first coupled up in 2015, announced their split in March 2018, and have since dated on and off.

After a brief break last year, they rekindled their relationship around the holidays and were spotted out together in January. Fans got confirmation of their renewed romance on Valentine’s Day when Hadid posted a photo of the singer on her Instagram Story, captioned, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”

