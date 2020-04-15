Zara Noor Abbas wants you to keep a lock on your inner demons

Chhalawa actor Zara Noor Abbas stood up for her friend and fellow actor, Sadaf Kanwal, on Tuesday after being trolled on social media.

Abbas took to Twitter and said “Someone called someone’s mother ‘mama’ today and it became national news,” she tweeted, adding, “Surprised to know we are all locked in Quarantine but guess didn’t lock our inner demons.”

Someone called someone’s mother ‘mama’ today and it became national news. Surprised to know we are all locked in Quarantine but guess didn’t lock our inner demons. You wasted 3 weeks of your life if you still thought this was the biggest news of the month! #LocktheGossip — Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@ZaraNoorAbbas) April 14, 2020

The tweet referred to model Sadaf Kanwal’s comments on actor Shahroz Sabzwari’s latest Instagram post with his mother. The comment has been deleted. It read “Happy Birthday Mama,” with a rose emoji.

Earlier, while sharing the news of his separation with wife Syra, Shahroz Sabzwari cleared the air that he is just good friends with Kanwal.

After his divorce from Syra Yousuf, social media users accused Kanwal of ruining their marriage and being a homewrecker.