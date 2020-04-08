Your prayers worked, Nadia Jamil tells friends, fans

Actor Nadia Jamil took to social media give her friends, fans and followers another post-surgery update. The actor was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has been under treatment in the United Kingdom.
In an Instagram post, Jamil said: “Thank you all for your prayers. They are working and every day post-surgery I feel less pain. Radiation and hormone therapy continue and I’ll find out if I need chemo on the 20th based on the lymph node biopsy.”
Dear Friends and Family, Thank you all for your prayers. They are working and every day post surgery I feel less pain. Radiation and hormone therapy continue and I’ll find out if I need chemo on the 20th based on the lymph node biopsy. I have limited time on the phone so dont always get to speak to those I want to, but… Some cool things I have learned during #cancer in the #covid era are: Your prayers work. Your love is powerful. The trees don’t stop healing me for a second. Fresh fruits and veggies keep me more energised. Red meat I keep away from, it fatigues my body and spirit. Alkalining water with fresh cut cucumber and lemons gives it ionising properties. Drink lots of it! Hydrate! Don’t eat too much. If your too full it will interfere with your prayer and meditation during prayer. Collecting things is a messy job… Collect deep breaths, smiles and love instead and spread more of it all back. Seclusion is a beautiful thing. It leads to silence. Silence leads to a deeper connection with Allah & Allah’s Universe. Silence will connect you to your self and then a truth far larger than your self, The Source Energy of all creativity. This is a beautiful moment. Now. The past is over, the future may never happen. Home is always only in the present moment. Let yourself laugh. People who make you laugh, things that make you smile, anything, anyone that fills you with gratitude, is a gift … be content with them and in yourself. Be kind. Learn compassion from animals and resilience from children. Speak up for the vunerable and be part of the solution not the problem. There is only one definitive we are all born with, death. The time between our birth and death is happening as you read this word…make the most of it. And please believe me when I say I love you and belong to you always, Yours Nado Jamil
She shared that having cancer during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had taught her a few things like: prayers work, love is powerful, fruits and vegetables keep her energy up and seclusion is a beautiful thing.
“This is a beautiful moment. Now. The past is over, the future may never happen. Home is always only in the present moment. Let yourself laugh. People who make you laugh, things that make you smile, anything, anyone that fills you with gratitude, is a gift…be content with them and in yourself,” she wrote.
The actor also shared a series of photos her youngest son of took the super moon while taking a walk outside.
“My first walk after my surgery was tonight with my younger son to take pictures of the super moon. Had to catch my breath when I saw it, it was so beautiful. Stood and looked at it in awe,” she wrote in the caption.