Your prayers worked, Nadia Jamil tells friends, fans

Actor Nadia Jamil took to social media give her friends, fans and followers another post-surgery update. The actor was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and has been under treatment in the United Kingdom.

In an Instagram post, Jamil said: “Thank you all for your prayers. They are working and every day post-surgery I feel less pain. Radiation and hormone therapy continue and I’ll find out if I need chemo on the 20th based on the lymph node biopsy.”

She shared that having cancer during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic had taught her a few things like: prayers work, love is powerful, fruits and vegetables keep her energy up and seclusion is a beautiful thing.

“This is a beautiful moment. Now. The past is over, the future may never happen. Home is always only in the present moment. Let yourself laugh. People who make you laugh, things that make you smile, anything, anyone that fills you with gratitude, is a gift…be content with them and in yourself,” she wrote.

The actor also shared a series of photos her youngest son of took the super moon while taking a walk outside.

“My first walk after my surgery was tonight with my younger son to take pictures of the super moon. Had to catch my breath when I saw it, it was so beautiful. Stood and looked at it in awe,” she wrote in the caption.