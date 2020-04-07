Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
You can now watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s play online

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Photo: Official poster

If you’ve watched Killing Eve, Broad Church and Fleabag, you know you’re a fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s writing, and there is some good news for you.

Her one-woman show, which was sold-out at London’s Wyndham Theatre last year, is now being streamed online to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, The Guardian reported.

Fleabag was one of 2019’s hottest theatre shows and brought Waller-Bridge back to the stage in her most famous role. It has been written and performed by Waller-Bridge.

According to The Guardian, all proceeds will go towards charities which provides support to all theatre workers in times of need. There will also be a special Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry.

You can stream Fleabag in the UK and Ireland on Soho theatre’s On Demand site. Starting April 10, it will be available for two weeks in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. You can also watch the play on Amazon Prime Video in the USA and United King

RELATED STORIES
 

