You can now watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s play online

If you’ve watched Killing Eve, Broad Church and Fleabag, you know you’re a fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s writing, and there is some good news for you.

Her one-woman show, which was sold-out at London’s Wyndham Theatre last year, is now being streamed online to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, The Guardian reported.

Fleabag was one of 2019’s hottest theatre shows and brought Waller-Bridge back to the stage in her most famous role. It has been written and performed by Waller-Bridge.

The original #Fleabag play is coming to your living room! Available to rent from @sohotheatre on demand today and on @PrimeVideo April 10, all proceeds will support COVID-19 relief efforts, including the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund. https://t.co/BB5F7g9fHR pic.twitter.com/XrcJwfOmwW — Fleabag (@fleabag) April 6, 2020

According to The Guardian, all proceeds will go towards charities which provides support to all theatre workers in times of need. There will also be a special Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of £2,500 to freelancers working in the UK theatre industry.

You can stream Fleabag in the UK and Ireland on Soho theatre’s On Demand site. Starting April 10, it will be available for two weeks in Australia, New Zealand and Canada. You can also watch the play on Amazon Prime Video in the USA and United King