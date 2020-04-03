Yasir Hussain takes a dig at celebrities publicising social work

After Pakistani actors Maya Ali and Hira Mani posted pictures on their social media about their social drive, Yasir Hussain has made a special request for all the celebrities.

Taking to his Instagram, Hussain said that this is the state of celebrities and public. “Oh God, show us the right way, grant us intelligence, passion, and the means to help. Amen.”

On his Instagram story, Hussain condemns the behaviour himself of celebrities and urged them to not to show the faces of the people taking their help.

Earlier, Faisal Qureshi tweeted in response to such activities, urging people and celebrities to not take pictures or make videos while making donations.

“For God’s sake, refrain from taking pictures when helping people. There are some people who have been forced to seek this help, please don’t make a publicity stunt out of their need. Time is cruel,” said Qureshi.

Singer Amanat Ali also took to social media and questioned why celebrities always end up doing social work in front of the cameras.

On March 26, Parey Hut Love actor Maya Ali distributed ration bags among the needy and underprivileged amid the coronavirus crisis. She shared a picture of the first batch of ration bags that have arrived at her residence. Meray Paas Tum Ho posted similar pictures too. However, both of the celebrities only shared pictures of the food and not the people.

Anoushey Ashraf, who also distributed ration along with designer Nomi Ansari, said that they also hide the faces of the people taking the help. She remarked that it is important for a celebrity to set the right examples for all.

Singer Natasha Baig also holds a similar idea about publicising such activities.