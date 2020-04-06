Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz stitch protective suits for doctors

Setting an example for their fans and other celebrities, actor Yasir Hussain and his wife Iqra Aziz made medical protective suits for doctors.

Taking designer Asim Jofa’s initiative ahead, the couple gave a shout out to the designer and urged people to make medical protective suits at home for doctors fighting the coronavirus pandemic around the country.

Yasir said that if anyone knew how to stitch, they should get waterproof cloth from the market and make a protective suit for doctors.

He said that one should not only salute doctors on social media but also try to help them to protect themselves. “If we can get one suit from each house we can help many doctors ,” he said.

Yasir shared that the suit had been stitched by his wife and Jhooti co-star Iqra. He added that he also helped.

Earlier, Aziz stitched a kurta for Yasir in two days. Hussain shared his wife’s creation on Instagram and sang praises for her.