Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Yashma Gill spreads awareness about coronavirus in new song

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Yashma Gill spreads awareness about coronavirus in new song

Photo: Official poster

Pyar Kay Sadqay actor Yashma Gill has released a song titled “Sunno” to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. She tells people to stay home in a rap song.

The actor decided to use her voice for the right reasons as she sang to warn people of an upcoming disaster.

The short song titled Sunno was released on her YouTube channel with a video message about social distancing.

“As the world tries to make efforts in battling Covid-19, staying in isolation I also tried to do the best I could by making this video to help me voice out my feelings and feel productive about my life at the same time,” reads her Instagram post.

She remarked that during these testing times, her appeal to everyone is to stay positive, indoors and safe. “I am humbled to have the opportunity of sharing this message by using my privileged platform in this time of isolation and reflection,” said Gill.

The video was recorded without any human interaction or fancy gimmicks. Gill mentioned she did not intend to make a music video and this song is a public service message.

Gill has worked in drama serials like Alif and Pyar Ke Sadqay and even made an appearance in the film Wrong Number 2.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Yashma Gill
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.