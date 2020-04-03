Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Who wants some of Maya Ali’s freshly baked cookies?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Photo: Maya Ali/ Instagram

Actor Maya Ali baked chocolate chip cookies while in quarantine amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She says she enjoyed spending time in the kitchen.

The Parey Hut Love star took to Instagram to share a post of her cooking up a storm in the kitchen while whipping up some flour, eggs, butter and cocoa in a time-lapse video.

She mentioned that this was her first attempt to make chocolate chip cookies. She added that her mother approved of her experiment in the kitchen.

“My quarantine baking continues. Made my first chocolate chip cookies and were approved by my Amma.”

In another endearing post, the actress shared the picture of cookies.

Anyone want some…?? 🍪🍪

Earlier, Ali distributed ration bags among the needy and underprivileged. She shared a picture of the first batch of ration bags when arrived at her residence.

In another post, the actor shared a video of herself doing some chores around the house during the self-quarantine period.

