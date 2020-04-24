What will celebrities do once the lockdown is over?

With all travel plans on hold until further notice, there’s no harm in dreaming just a little. Perhaps, follow it up with some solid planning? True travel buffs will agree that planning a trip is as much of a rush as the trip itself.

We asked a few celebrities, what their first destination will be once this is all over. Some had extensive plans and some stayed closer to home.

According to actor Faysal Quraishi, he plans on taking his family to a trip around the country “so that every rupee is spent right here in this beautiful country. And my children get to experience our rich culture, beautiful sights and unmatched hospitality”.

Actor Mashal Khan doesn’t plan to go that far. Once the lockdown is over, she plans to visit her best friend’s house in Zamzama. “I miss her like crazy and can’t talk to resume our gossip sessions,” she said.

Musician Kashan Admani wants to travel abroad at the first chance he gets. He says he would like to go to the UK as his family is there.

Turkey is the place to go for actor Rabab Hashim. “I have some beautiful memories from my last trip there. I would love to relive those memories in the winter,” she said.

Singer Uzair Jaswal: “I will spend every discretionary penny in Pakistan. There are still some places which I haven’t experienced yet. We all need to contribute in getting our economy kick started.”

While these lofty plans may take some time to come into action, right now Destination Stay Home is the top choice.