Viewers crown Joe Exotic as their king

Nielsen, an American information, data and measurement firm claims that the Netflix documentary Tiger King drew over 34 million viewers in the first 10 days of its release and “roared across Twitter with 1.8 million social interactions”.

In a tweet, Nielsen said: “Content is king and viewers have crowned their latest streaming obsession.”

According to Variety.com, the series reached an audience of 34.3 unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release (March 20 to 29). “That topped season 2 of Netflix hit Stranger Things, which had 31.2 million unique viewers in its first 10 days, and was within shouting distance of Stranger Things 3, which drew 36.3 million over the comparable 10-day span, the measurement firm said”.

Tiger King is a seven-episode docuseries about big cat breeders and privates zoos in the United States. It features tigers, men with bad mullets and a murder-for-hire plot. “It roared to popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the US, with viewers presumably eager to immerse themselves in escapist entertainment that has the added intrigue of being a true story,” said Variety.

Nielsen claims that on the day of its premiere, “it notched an average minute audience of 280,000 viewers and reached 741,000 unique viewers”. By comparison, on their respective launch days, Netflix’s Mindhunter season 2 had an average-minute audience of 395,000 and Altered Carbon season 1 had 335,000.

As per Netflix’s own rankings, Tiger King has been sitting on top for the last two weeks. These ratings are based on how many member accounts watched a show or movie for a minimum of two minutes over 24 hours.

However, Netflix has not issued viewing numbers for Tiger King so far, as it has selectively done for past originals.