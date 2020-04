Veteran actor Asad Bukhari, who featured in over 400 films, has away at the age of 90 in Lahore.

Bukhari had been suffering from poor health for some time now and last did a film back in 2004.

Bukhari was known for his roles in Aasoo Billa (1971), Maula Jatt (1979) and Jagga Gujjar (1976). Some of his other hits include Khanzada, Zulm Da Badla and Mauj Mela.