Ushna Shah congratulates Samina Ahmed on tying the knot

Actor Ushna Shah congratulated her Bandhay Ek Dor Sey co-star Samina Ahmed on tying the knot with actor Manzar Sehbai.

In an Instagram post, Shah said that she would often tease her co-star because she was always smiling and had that “in love” glow.

“Little did I know she really was bitten by the love bug. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of bliss. In such testing times, this is beautiful news,” she wrote in the caption.

Ahmed and Sehbai tied the knot on April 4 in an intimate wedding in Lahore.