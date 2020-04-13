Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Ushna Shah congratulates Samina Ahmed on tying the knot

Posted: Apr 13, 2020
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ushna Shah congratulates Samina Ahmed on tying the knot

Actor Ushna Shah congratulated her Bandhay Ek Dor Sey co-star Samina Ahmed on tying the knot with actor Manzar Sehbai.

In an Instagram post, Shah said that she would often tease her co-star because she was always smiling and had that “in love” glow.

Congratulations to the REAL Dulhan! I would tease Samina appa on the set of bandhay ek dor sey because she was always smiling & had that “in-love” glow. Little did I know she really was bitten by the love bug. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of bliss. In such testing times, this is beautiful news. 💕 @samina_tv

“Little did I know she really was bitten by the love bug. Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of bliss. In such testing times, this is beautiful news,” she wrote in the caption.

Ahmed and Sehbai tied the knot on April 4 in an intimate wedding in Lahore.

Manzar Sehbai Samina Ahmed ushna shah
 
