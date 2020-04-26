This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, you will be able to watch Ertugrul Gazi, a Turkish soap, chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, on PTV this Ramazan.

The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu and will air daily at 9:10pm with reruns during the day.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a clip of Imran Khan explaining why the TV show was important.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shares his views over PTV telecast of famous Turkish drama serial Diriliş: Ertuğrul; it will make our youth learn about Islamic history and ethics pic.twitter.com/pymAPbJFLr — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 24, 2020

He said that Ertugurl promotes Islamic culture. “Over here we go to Hollywood then Bollywood and back again…a third hand culture gets promoted this way,” he added.

“I want our children and youth to know what is the difference…about our culture. It also has romance, history…,” he said. “[The show] has Islamic values.”

According to the PM, if you look at Bollywood today, it is vulgar. “This wasn’t there 30 or 40 years ago. They’ve accepted the worst parts of Hollywood…and this is having a negative impact on our kids and schools. It is promoting the drug culture as well…this is why sex crimes are also on the rise,” he said.

PM Khan emphasised that with Ertugrul he wanted to show that there was much more to television than what we have seen Hollywood and Bollywood.