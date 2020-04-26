Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
This is why Imran Khan wants you to watch Ertugrul

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request, you will be able to watch Ertugrul Gazi, a Turkish soap, chronicling the life of the Muslim warrior, on PTV this Ramazan.

The 179-episode drama series—whose original title is Dirilis: Ertugrul—has been dubbed into Urdu and will air daily at 9:10pm with reruns during the day.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted a clip of Imran Khan explaining why the TV show was important.

He said that Ertugurl promotes Islamic culture. “Over here we go to Hollywood then Bollywood and back again…a third hand culture gets promoted this way,” he added.

“I want our children and youth to know what is the difference…about our culture. It also has romance, history…,” he said. “[The show] has Islamic values.”

According to the PM, if you look at Bollywood today, it is vulgar. “This wasn’t there 30 or 40 years ago. They’ve accepted the worst parts of Hollywood…and this is having a negative impact on our kids and schools. It is promoting the drug culture as well…this is why sex crimes are also on the rise,” he said.

PM Khan emphasised that with Ertugrul he wanted to show that there was much more to television than what we have seen Hollywood and Bollywood.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ertugrul Gazi Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Anwar Maqsood talks about Karachi’s nightclubs, getting rejected and more
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.