Taher Shah’s new single gets delayed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Attention all Taher Shah fans, you have to wait a little longer for his new song. Shah’s new single will now be out on April 10.

Taking to Twitter, Shah announced that the countdown for his new will take a little longer. He said the song will release on April 10.

Earlier, Shah said that the official countdown to his latest video has started. He shared that the video will be released on Friday (April 3).

Last December, the singer teased his fans with a tweet and said something was “coming soon”.

Shah shot to fame with his singles ‘Eye to Eye’ and ‘Angel’. The over the top videos went viral around the globe.

MOST READ
