Taher Shah is going international with a new project

After making a name for himself in the world of music, singer-songwriter Taher Shah has bagged an international project.

The singer’s management team took to Twitter to announce the “forthcoming release of the international project.” They added that the details and update will be shared with the public soon.

Dear All,

Taher shah’s forthcoming release the international project update will be share soon…

Management team.#tahershahhttps://t.co/WXDEvyJbgw pic.twitter.com/gaqjZCDdsu — TAHER SHAH (@TaherShahh) April 21, 2020

Recently, the singer released a new single ‘Farishta‘, about how children are the hope for humanity. The track was well received and has over 700K views and counting.

Farishta is an Urdu translation of his hit song Angel. The English version of the song was Internationally acclaimed and got the singer an award. Shah shot to popularity with his 2013 single, ‘Eye to Eye’ and then ‘Angel’.