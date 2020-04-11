Taher Shah finally unleashes Farishta on his fans

Singer-song writer Taher Shah has finally released his latest single, ‘Farishta: children are the angels of the Earth’ and nobody knows what to make of it.

The video looks like a bad 90s video game: something like Street Fighter meets Mario Cart and is a little all over the place. It looks like a rehashed version of his 2015 hit ‘Angel’.

The video starts with Shah crooning Farishta…Insaan as a young prince walks over to his pegacorn and flies it over a rainbow to some sort of secret island to find a fairy princess (who might also be a mermaid) he is in love with and then they fly back to the palace to live happily ever after.

Shah shot to popularity with his 2013 single, ‘Eye to Eye’ and then ‘Angel’. People could not get enough of the lyrics and general weirdness.

The singer has been teasing fans with a countdowns for a new song since last year. Farishta was initially supposed to be released on March 23 but was delayed to April 1 and then April 10. It was finally released on Friday at midnight.

Twitter had a lot of say about Shah’s latest offering.

