Sonya Hussyn has a fruity take on life in quarantine

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn took to social media and shared her thoughts on life during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a colourful picture on Instagram, she wrote “sour, sweet, bitter and sometimes overwhelming. Not just this orange, but that’s how life also tastes like.”

“It has a taste of love but also of fear, insecurity, loss, change, joy, gratitude… the joy may be more noticeable in a big moment but the secret lies in discovering the delicate flavours of everyday moments and it only happens, when we let these flavours roll over our tongues, our hearts and our souls and that’s when the taste of life becomes the taste of limitless possibilities,” said Hussain.

Earlier in an interview, she revealed the reason she turned down the role of Ayeza Khan in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Talking to Iffat Omar on her chat show Say It All, the actor revealed why she decided to reach such a decision. “I have a problem when it comes to such roles actually. There is no acceptance of women in our society as it is, I didn’t want to play a role that would perpetuate more issues,” said the Ishq Zahe-e-Naseeb actor.