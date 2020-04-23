Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sonya Hussyn has a fruity take on life in quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sonya Hussyn has a fruity take on life in quarantine

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn took to social media and shared her thoughts on life during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a colourful picture on Instagram, she wrote “sour, sweet, bitter and sometimes overwhelming. Not just this orange, but that’s how life also tastes like.”

View this post on Instagram

sour, sweet , bitter and sometimes overwhelming. Not just this 🍊 , but That’s how life also tastes like……. It has a taste of love but also of fear, insecurity, loss, change, joy, gratitude… the joy may b more noticeable in a big moment but the secret lies in discovering the delicate flavours of everyday moments and it only happens, when we let these flavours roll over our tongues, our hearts and our souls and that’s when the taste of life becomes the taste of limitless possibilities. . So, Keep exploring The #tasteoflife and enjoy it to the fullest ! . 🌶🦋🍁🌞🌈🔥🌹 #sonyahussyn

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn (@sonyahussyn) on Apr 21, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT

“It has a taste of love but also of fear, insecurity, loss, change, joy, gratitude… the joy may be more noticeable in a big moment but the secret lies in discovering the delicate flavours of everyday moments and it only happens, when we let these flavours roll over our tongues, our hearts and our souls and that’s when the taste of life becomes the taste of limitless possibilities,” said Hussain.

Earlier in an interview, she revealed the reason she turned down the role of Ayeza Khan in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Talking to Iffat Omar on her chat show Say It All, the actor revealed why she decided to reach such a decision. “I have a problem when it comes to such roles actually. There is no acceptance of women in our society as it is, I didn’t want to play a role that would perpetuate more issues,” said the Ishq Zahe-e-Naseeb actor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
quarantine Sonya Hussyn
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.