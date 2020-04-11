Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has become the butt of many jokes after she mistakenly attributed a couplet to Ghalib.

The Raees star has been sharing throwback photos, poetry and giving fans a sneak peek into her life on social media due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. Khan recently held a Q/A session on Twitter called #AskMahira. The actor has also gone live on Instagram.

In a now deleted tweet, Mahira shared a couplet written on a charming background and attributed it to Mirza Ghalib. The actress was unaware that the couplet had nothing to do with the great poet.

Social media users are finding it hard to contain themselves and asked her to have mercy on the Ghalib.

On Wednesday, Khan talked about what she’s doing in quarantine during a question and answer session, #AskMahira, with fans on Twitter.

While the actor answered as many questions as she could, she also talked about handwashing techniques amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was asked by a fan what kind of creative activities she has been indulging in while staying at home, the Raees star responded and said that she had started reading again. Khan added that she is currently reading House of Clay and Water by Faiqa Mansab.

