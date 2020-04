Singer-songwriter Shehzad Roy recently shared a couplet by the legendary poet Jaun Elia on social media.



Taking to his Instagram page, Roy wrote: “Jurm meñ ham kamī kareñ bhī to kyuuñ, tum sazā bhī to kam nahīñ karte.”

Since the country has gone into lockdown mode because of the coronavirus pandemic, Roy has shared his daily routine with fan, kept them entertained with live performances and informed about the current situation.