Shaniera Akram wants all men to cook at home

We’ve seen Wasim Akram set an example on and off the field, now he’s setting another example for all the men out there by showing off his cooking skills. His wife, Shaneira, wants everyone to be inspired by her man.

Taking to her Instagram account, she sent a warning that a “6ft3inch Pakistani male seen in the kitchen cooking” and “really enjoying himself”.

“Please advise that this content maybe encouraging and many may actually be inspired and attempt this at home. SupervisionStronglyAdvised,” said Akram.

Earlier, she took to social media to share that she wanted to get quarantined with salon staff.

Taking to Twitter, she said she envied people who were quarantined with trained hairdressers, beauticians, massage therapists, chefs, handymen, personal trainers or primary school teachers right now.

She also urged people to clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus. Akram asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.



