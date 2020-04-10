Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shaniera Akram wants all men to cook at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Shaniera Akram wants all men to cook at home

Photo: Shaniera Akram\ Instagram

We’ve seen Wasim Akram set an example on and off the field, now he’s setting another example for all the men out there by showing off his cooking skills. His wife, Shaneira, wants everyone to be inspired by her man.

Taking to her Instagram account, she sent a warning that a “6ft3inch Pakistani male seen in the kitchen cooking” and “really enjoying himself”.

“Please advise that this content maybe encouraging and many may actually be inspired and attempt this at home. SupervisionStronglyAdvised,” said Akram.

Earlier, she took to social media to share that she wanted to get quarantined with salon staff.

Taking to Twitter, she said she envied people who were quarantined with trained hairdressers, beauticians, massage therapists, chefs, handymen, personal trainers or primary school teachers right now.

She also urged people to clean their phones as a precautionary measure against the virus. Akram asked people to not only wash their hands but also clean their phone screens.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shaniera Akram wasim akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Atif Aslam's recitation of the azaan has won the internet
Atif Aslam’s recitation of the azaan has won the internet
Actors Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot
Actors Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai tie the knot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.