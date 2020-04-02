Shamoon Ismail drops new track ‘Rok Le’

Singer-songwriter Shamoon Ismail dropped a new track, ‘Rok Le’ on YouTube on Wednesday. The Rung singer was recently in hot water over a racist tweet which was later deleted.

Love to real ones 💯♥️ — Shamoon (@ShamoonIsmail) March 31, 2020

I never mean to be insensitive. Apologies if i hurt you. — Shamoon (@ShamoonIsmail) March 28, 2020

A few days ago, Ismail made a racist remark about the coronavirus outbreak. He deleted the tweet after he was called out by fans and followers. Later, he issued an apology but that was not enough for his fans. He tweeted again and said that he never meant to be insensitive. “Apologies if I hurt you.”