Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Shamoon Ismail drops new track ‘Rok Le’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Shamoon Ismail drops new track ‘Rok Le’

Photo: Instagram/@shamoonismail

Singer-songwriter Shamoon Ismail dropped a new track, ‘Rok Le’ on YouTube on Wednesday. The Rung singer was recently in hot water over a racist tweet which was later deleted.

A few days ago, Ismail made a racist remark about the coronavirus outbreak. He deleted the tweet after he was called out by fans and followers. Later, he issued an apology but that was not enough for his fans. He tweeted again and said that he never meant to be insensitive. “Apologies if I hurt you.”

