Samaa TV
Entertainment

Shamoon Abbasi sends out ‘come and save us’ plea

Actor stuck in Thailand along with colleagues

Actor Shamoon Abbasi has once again called for the government to help him and his crew members as they continue to be stranded in Thailand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were hoping for positive news soon,” said Abbasi. “The problem is that all flights have been cancelled. The Pakistan International Airlines will bring people back from other countries but there has been no mention of a rescue flight to Thailand.”

Abbasi talked about the difficulties he and his colleagues are facing in Thailand. “We have been stuck here for 10-12 days. This is taking a hit on our finances as expenses continue to rise.”

The actor added that there are 21 of them there, including five actors and 14 crew members. “We had to cancel our shooting due to the lockdown. We are all in healthy conditions and taking as many precautions as we can in the hope that we can return to Pakistan without causing any problems. We are more than willing to go through protocols such as quarantine and coronavirus tests.”

The 46-year-old claimed that nearly 100 Pakistanis are

currently in Thailand with no way of coming back home and hopes that they will

soon be able to come back.

coronavirus lockdown Shamoon Abbasi
 
