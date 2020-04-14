Shamoon Abbasi, Sara Loren are finally heading home

The 21-member crew of Mohib Mirza’s feature film Ishrat: Made in China, which had been stranded in Thailand for the last two weeks, is expected to land in Pakistan on April 14 (today).

The film’s cast and crew includes actors Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi and Imam Said. Some of the cast members had been unable to return to Pakistan due to the rapid outbreak of coronavirus.

Actor Sara Loren took to Twitter to share the happy news with her fans and followers.

Finally some light in these tough times .Thank you to the Pakistani authorities.just been informed that we will be flying back to our homes tomorrow .( Tuesday 14th April 2020) @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial — ( sara loren) (@saraloren101) April 13, 2020

In a tweet, Shamoon Abbasi also shared the good news, while thanking the government of Pakistan and others who made their return from Thailand possible.

“Would like to thank the Pakistani ambassador Mr. Asim Iftikhar, col. Humayun, Atiqa Odho and Mr. Rashid Khwaja, that made our evacuation possible on 14th April at 3 pm from Bangkok Airport by a special flight arranged by the govt.Of Pakistan”.

Earlier, Abbasi called on the government to help him and the crew as they were stuck in Thailand.

“We were hoping for positive news soon,” said Abbasi. “The problem is that all flights have been cancelled. Pakistan International Airlines will bring people back from other countries but there has been no mention of a rescue flight to Thailand.”

Abbasi talked about the difficulties he and his colleagues are facing in Thailand. “We have been stuck here for 10-12 days. This is taking a hit on our finances as expenses continue to rise.”

The actor added that there are 21 of them there, including five actors and 14 crew members. “We had to cancel our shooting due to the lockdown. We are all in healthy conditions and taking as many precautions as we can in the hope that we can return to Pakistan without causing any problems. We are more than willing to go through protocols such as quarantine and coronavirus tests.”

The 46-year-old claimed that nearly 100 Pakistanis are currently in Thailand with no way of coming back home and hopes that they will soon be able to come back.