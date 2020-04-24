Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Shakira thanks Plato, predecessors for all the fun

Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shakira thanks Plato, predecessors for all the fun

Photo: File

While you’ve been taking part in the #Dalgonacoffeechallenge or the latest TikTok trend, Columbian singer and songwriter Shakira just finished a four-week course in Ancient Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania.

In a tweet, she thanked Greek philosopher Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” she’s had. This was followed by another tweet in Spanish which had a fun Boomerang of her winking with a copy of the certificate.

“I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month,” she said.

If you’re interested in following her footsteps to a noncredit course at UPenn, check out Coursera.

RELATED STORIES
 

