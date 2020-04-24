Shakira thanks Plato, predecessors for all the fun

While you’ve been taking part in the #Dalgonacoffeechallenge or the latest TikTok trend, Columbian singer and songwriter Shakira just finished a four-week course in Ancient Philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania.

In a tweet, she thanked Greek philosopher Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” she’s had. This was followed by another tweet in Spanish which had a fun Boomerang of her winking with a copy of the certificate.

I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX — Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020

“I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month,” she said.



If you’re interested in following her footsteps to a noncredit course at UPenn, check out Coursera.