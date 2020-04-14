Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother’s birthday with family

Posted: Apr 14, 2020
Photo: File

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari celebrated her mother’s birthday along with his father Behroze Sabzwari and daughter Nooreh.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared an adorable video in which Nooreh is excited to cut her grandmother’s cake.

View this post on Instagram

40 + 40 = 😉😃

A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT

Earlier, the actor wished her mother and posted a lovely picture with Safina Behroze. He captioned, “Hey beautiful @safinabehrooz Happy Birthday.

View this post on Instagram

Hey beautiful @safinabehrooz Happy Birthday 🎈

A post shared by Shahroz Sabzwari (@shahrozsabzwari) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT

In March, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari announced that they have parted ways for good. The pair was married for seven years.

Both celebrities confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts with the same message.

