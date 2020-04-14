Shahroz Sabzwari celebrates mother’s birthday with family

Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabzwari celebrated her mother’s birthday along with his father Behroze Sabzwari and daughter Nooreh.

Taking to his Instagram account, he shared an adorable video in which Nooreh is excited to cut her grandmother’s cake.

Earlier, the actor wished her mother and posted a lovely picture with Safina Behroze. He captioned, “Hey beautiful @safinabehrooz Happy Birthday.”

In March, Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari announced that they have parted ways for good. The pair was married for seven years.

Both celebrities confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts with the same message.